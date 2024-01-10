Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Giuffre unveils new shocking evidence against royal

Prince Andrew was delivered another blow by his accuser Virginia Giuffre amid the ongoing scandal connecting him to convicted paedophile Jeffery Epstein.



The disgraced Duke of York, who has been stripped off of his military titles and royal patronages, was accused by Giuffre for “raping” her at “three different geographical locations” when was “only 17.”

King Charles’ younger brother was named in the unsealed Epstein court documents made public last week, and Giuffre’s testimony under oath reveals how much she was paid for having sex with the disgraced royal, via The Daily Mail.

“I did receive $15,000. I do not know the equivalent to what that is in pounds,” Giuffre said. She was asked by a lawyer if she paid tax on the amount, to which she replied, “no.”

The new claims come after Andrew was accused by victim Sarah Ransome, who alleged that along with the disgraced royal, Sir Richard Branson and Bill Clinton were filmed having intercourse with “her friend” on “separate occasion” in new tranche of court documents.

Amid the shocking revelations that are coming to the forefront, Andrew has reportedly gone into hiding.

A source told The Mirror that Andrew “doesn't have the emotional bandwidth to deal with this” as he is holed up at his Royal Lodge home in Windsor.