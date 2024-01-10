Adan Canto's family, friends pour in tributes after sudden death: 'Forever treasure'

Following the announcement on Tuesday that the 42-year-old star of Designated Survivor and The Cleaning Lady had passed away from cancer, Adan Canto's family, friends, and former co-stars reminisced about the actor on social media.



Adan's wife Stephanie Canto posted on Instagram, saying, "Forever my treasure Adan, see you soon." She accompanied the message with a couple's picture and a verse from Matthew 6:19–21.

On Tuesday, Canto died from appendiceal cancer.

“Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever,” read a statement. “He will be greatly missed by so many.”

He is survived by his wife and their two children, Eve Josephine, age one, and Roman Alder, age three.

Canto gained widespread recognition as Aaron Shore in Netflix's Designated Survivor series, where he played the Vice President to Kiefer Sutherland's Tom Kirkman, the former White House Chief of Staff. On Tuesday, Sutherland posted on Instagram to express his sadness and sympathies for Canto's passing.

“He was such a wonderful spirit,” Sutherland wrote of his co-star. “As an actor his desire to do well, to be great, and then do better, was truly impressive and he will be greatly missed.”

Sutherland continued, “I am also heartbroken for his wife, Steph and his two young children. Adan, may you rest in peace.”

Halle Berry, who directed and co-starred with Canto in 2020’s Bruised, wrote on Instagram that she doesn’t “have the words just yet…but my dear sweet friend Adan just gained his wings. Forever, forever in my heart.”