Carrie Coon joins HBO's ‘White Lotus’ anthology series for season 3

The HBO phenomenon White Lotus is getting a tropical makeover and welcoming a powerhouse actress to its sandy shores. Acclaimed star Carrie Coon is officially confirmed to join the cast for the show's highly anticipated third season, setting the stage for another round of sun-drenched drama and dark comedy.

Coon, known for her captivating performances in HBO's The Leftovers and The Gilded Age, will be venturing outside the familiar territory of New York and Hawaii for this new adventure.

While details about her specific character and the season's setting remain under wraps, whispers suggest a shift to Thailand, offering a fresh backdrop for White Lotus signature blend of social satire and psychological intrigue.

Along with previously confirmed stars Natasha Rothwell (who plays the same part again) and franchise newcomers Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, and Tayme Thapthimthong, Coon joins an expanding cast that is expected to increase quickly.

HBO and Thailand's Tourism Authority have teamed together to assist with the season's filming and production.

Coon, who is represented by UTA, Foundation Talent, and Peikoff Mahan, has credits that include Ghostbusters: Afterlife, The Leftovers on HBO, and Fargo on FX.

Formal casting for further roles is anticipated in the upcoming weeks as preproduction moves full steam ahead.