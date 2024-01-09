Timothee Chalamet addresses Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez Golden Globes drama

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift set the internet ablaze with their tea-spilling sesh at the Golden Globes

There’s no bad blood between Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet.

As the internet was set ablaze with some apparent drama between Gomez, her pal Chalamet, and his new flame Kylie Jenner at the 2024 Golden Globes, the Wonka star attempted to put out the fire.

Chalamet, 28, was out with a pal in Beverly Hills, California, on Monday when he was approached by a TMZ paparazzo who asked him if he was still “cool” with his long-time pal Gomez, with whom he starred in the 2019 rom-com A Rainy Day in New York.

“Yeah, of course,” was Chalamet’s nonchalant reply, though he seemed frustrated that he had been spotted despite his clandestine all-black outfit.

“What are the chances?” he joked to the pap who tailed the actor for a few more blocks.

Chalamet’s remarks came amid a viral moment from the awards ceremony, where Gomez appeared to tell her friends Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry that Chalamet – who was in attendance with Jenner – had denied taking a photo with her.