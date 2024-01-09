Ryan Reynolds reveals ‘Instagram boyfriend’ with Blake Lively after Emmy victory

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively poke fun at each other

Blake Lively is not just Ryan Reynold's wife.



During the FX documentary series Welcome to Wrexham, which included Deadpool, the Red star had a very happy weekend after winning multiple prizes at the 2023 Creative Arts Emmys on January 7.

In celebration, Ryan posted a funny picture of himself with his wife Blake Lively on Instagram Stories with the comment, "photo: my instagram boyfriend."

Ryan is shown in the picture wearing a three-piece suit, comfortable house slippers, and, most importantly, holding his Deadpool helmet.

"F--k it. They won't see below the waist," he wrote, noting the slippers.

The "Instagram boyfriend" in question, Blake, is seen beaming as her reflection is seen in the mirror behind her spouse.

Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

Blake has been dubbed as Instagram boyfriend before, and this is probably not the last time.

Blake and Ryan are no strangers to making fun of one other on social media; they share daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, in addition to a fourth child whose birth they disclosed in February 2023.

Awards from Five Emmys were won by Wrexham, including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, sound mixing, directing, editing, and cinematography.

Executive producers of the docuseries, Ryan and actor Rob McElhenney are also co-owners of the Welsh football team, Wrexham A.F.C.

The two thereafter shared an Instagram video of Ryan, dressed as Deadpool, interrupting Rob during their acceptance speech for the honour.



