Meghan Markle dubbed royal family’s ‘Kardashian’

Meghan Markle aims to follow ‘Kardashians’ to save her crumbling career

Meghan Markle has been accused of following the footsteps of the US's most controversial family, The Kardashians, amid her crumbling Hollywood career.



In conversation with TalkTV’s presenter Jonny Gould, author Oli London claimed that the Duchess of Sussex might be "following in the footsteps of the Kardashians" in 2024.



He added, "You see her wearing clearly sponsored brands around the paparazzi. I think that's her next steps. She's going to try and become an influencer - maybe fitness and wellness and try her luck at that."



Speaking of Prince Harry and his wife's constant "moaning" against the royal family, the author shared, "I go to America all the time and a few years ago Meghan and Harry were pretty popular. Every time I go there now, every single person I speak to is not a fan."



London said that following the release of Omid Scobie’s 'racist royals' claims the California-based couple strained their relationship with the senior members of the royal family.



He added, "The problem is, the Royal Family don't trust them now. The Omid Scobie Endgame book was a really flop. We know Meghan had a lot to do in feeding him information... Meghan's trying to become an influencer."



Earlier, it was reported that Meghan is "desperate" to collaborate with some high-end fashion brands in order to revive her acting career.



Notably, Meghan also revealed that she has been working on some exciting projects at the Variety's Power of Women gala in November 2023.

