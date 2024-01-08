Katie Price ex Alex Reid reveals ‘life threatening’ health issue

Ex-partner of Katie Price expressed whether the abscess would be syringed or if surgery would be necessary

Alex Reid, ex-partner of Katie Price, disclosed that he has been urgently admitted to the hospital.

The 48-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram to share the concerning news, revealing that doctors identified an abscess in his throat.

Alongside a photo connected to a hospital drip, Alex explained that he sought medical attention after feeling unwell for several days.

He expressed uncertainty about whether the abscess would be syringed or if surgery would be necessary.

Alex captioned his post: 'Not having such a great weekend…. Felt rough went to out of hours gp to be told to go straight to hospital.

'Looks like I have an abscess in my throat that may need to be syringed. Didn't realise how dangerous it was to be left with out treated!!

'Was literally just going to take pain relief and sleep it off! Thank god I saw someone as was told it could have burst which is deadly!

In June, Alex and his fiancée Nikki Manashe celebrated the arrival of twin boys, marking the end of a challenging seven-year IVF battle and a traumatic pregnancy.

The couple had previously welcomed their first child, Anastasia, in 2021, overcoming six miscarriages.

Alex is also a father to Dolly, eight, from his previous relationship with Chantelle Houghton.