Kanye West avoids calling Bianca Censori as wife in birthday post, mocks Kim Kardashian

American rapper Kanye West has finally broken his silence to lavish praise on his beautiful sweetheart Bianca Censori on her 29th birthday.
The Gold Digger rapper, 46, gushed over the Australian-born beauty for all the good reasons, but he avoided calling her "wife" in the caption of his stunning birthday post for Bianca.
Turning to his Instagram on Saturday, Kanye shared an awe-inspiring picture of Bianca and wrote: "Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse inspirational talented artist."
In his meaningful caption, Kanye also appeared taunting at Kim Kardashian as he lauded Bianca's steadfastness during his difficult time, also praising her IQ level as he wrote: "Masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me and the most amazing step mom to our children I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me."
Bianca Censori was the one, who reportedly forced Kanye West to apologise to Jewish community over his controversial remarks. The rapper has seemingly returned to his senses after the Australian beauty tightened the screw on him.
