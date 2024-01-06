Who will be sitting with Taylor Swift at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards?

Everywhere she travels, Taylor Swift creates a stir, and her admirers follow her every step—including who gets to sit next to her at the 2024 Golden Globes. Those who would dine with the Eras Tour billionaire during the event had their names revealed on Twitter.



Taylor Swift's Golden Globes seating arrangement revealed

The A-List celebrities who, based on the tweet, would be seated next to Swift include: Ayo Edibiri (The Bear), Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games), Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl), Emma Stone (LaLa Land), multiplatinum singer Billie Eilish, and legendary actress Natalie Portman (The Professional, among many other films).

Fans were quick to flock the comment section, pointing out if the speculated information was true or just smoke, but many think the list was hand-picked and that it was the "Cool Table," where the cameras would be fixed.

Swift has received a lot of attention from several sources, including Travis Kelce of the NFL, where she met her partner. When their romance became public a few weeks ago, the two stunned the internet.

About their public relationship, Taylor Swift had an interview with Time Magazine.

"When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other ."



