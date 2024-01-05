Nicki Minaj reflects on final moments with her late father

Nicki Minaj addresses final moments with her late father

Nicki Minaj has recently reflected on final moments with her late father.



In a new interview with Apple Music, the rapper, who is promoting her new album Pink Friday 2, talked about her father Robert Maraj, who died in a car accident in February 2021.

Nicki recalled, “So right after I had the baby, and it was during corona, and nobody knew what was going on. But that day, as I'm rocking him, the phone rings, and I see it's my father.”

“I normally would not have picked up, because I don't like to be on the phone with the baby there. I would've called him back. Something said, ‘Pick up the phone,’” shared the Barbie rapper.

Nicki continued, “I picked up, he was very happy, and he was like, ‘Baby, I could come on Monday?’ because he had been waiting to be able to come to Cali to help me. I kept on saying, ‘Come on out.’”

“He wasn't really happy, but I knew that, when he came [to] be with us, we were going to be happy,” mentioned the Super Freaky Girl crooner.

Nicki remarked, “He is this amazing, great person, who livens up the whole house. I was like, ‘Yes, we were going to get help.’”

The songstress revealed that her mother Carol Maraj told her on the phone that her “father was in an accident and that she didn't know what was going to happen, and she would call me back. And then, everything started spinning”.

Meanwhile, Nicki opened up that her new album is dedicated to her late father.