Kelly Clarkson spills why she decided to move to New York City

Kelly Clarkson on her decision to move from LA to NYC: Deets inside

Kelly Clarkson has recently spilled why she moved to New York City.



Speaking to PEOPLE, the singer revealed, “I was very unhappy in L.A. and had been for several years. I needed a fresh start.”

“We told NBC, ‘I’m not trying to sound ungrateful; I just can’t stay here anymore for my mental health; for me and my kids.’ They weren’t doing well either,” remarked the 41-year-old.

Kelly explained, “I’d just been showing up and smiling and doing what I’m supposed to do. But you can only compartmentalise so long until you break.”

The American Idol alum opened up that the movie “proved to be the right choice” for her family.

“[Remington] walked out of the school here and was like, ‘This is where I should be.’ And he’s 7. So, it’s amazing that work is going well, but as a mom, that’s a win for your kid,” continued the songstress.

Reflecting on the new season of her Kelly Clarkson Show, the musician recalled, “I was going through a really rough few years, and even in the first season it was rough behind closed doors.

“Just to be able to come into season 5 feeling good and knowing my kids feel good and the dust has settled. Season 5 is my first season to actually enjoy every minute of it,” she stated.

Living in NYC with her kids, Kelly mentioned, “We go walk the dogs a few times at the park. We'll go for ice cream because my daughter will wear me down. We'll go make slime and we go to the museum. That's what's cool about New York. A typical day here is not typical.”

“It’s just full in the most beautiful ways,” she added.