Russell Crowe makes shocking revelation about his lineage connection

Russell Crowe opens up about his ancestral connection on social media

Russell Crowe has recently expressed his shock to discover he is connected to Simon Fraser, 11th Lord Lovat, the last man to be beheaded in Britain in 1747.



On January 3, the Gladiator star took to X, formerly know as Twitter, wrote, “I've been on the hunt to track down my Italian forebears for quite some time.”

“Folkloric family tales and misspelling had seen me travel on a number of wrong tracks,” continued the 59-year-old.

“Also, something else that has recently come to light on my father’s mother side, via John (Jock) Fraser (arrived in NZ in 1841) we directly connect back to Simon Fraser. 11th Lord Lovat. Look him up.”

The Scot was executed after supporting the Jacobite figurehead Bonnie Prince Charlie, who was defeated at the Battle of Culloden in April 1746.

Crowe mentioned, “He's quite the character. The Old Fox they used to call him.”

“Seems his Machiavellian ways caught up to him at the age of 80, & he has a claim to infamy as the last man to have the head chopped off his living body in the Tower of London. His death even coined a phrase,” remarked The Insider actor.

Crowe stated, “Apparently, they set up temporary stands for the gentry to watch him die. Being told this just before he was put to death made him laugh. He was still laughing when the blade struck his neck, thereby ‘laughing his head off’. Fascinating.”

A Beautiful Mind actor revealed that its “odd that a close relative’s DNA test still comes back as a majority Irish”.