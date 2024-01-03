Kourtney Kardashian debuts ‘Rocky’ necklace for son with Travis Barker on NYE

Kourtney Kardashian also shares three other children with ex Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian wants to keep her new family close to her heart.

Having just welcomed her first son with husband Travis Barker two months ago, the doting mother and wife debuted some sweet jewellery dedicated to her small but growing family in a New Year’s Eve Instagram Stories.

One of the necklaces was a petite nameplate choker with her son’s name, Rocky – a solid diamond in place of the “o.”

She layered the Rocky necklace on top another one dedicated to her drummer husband, a chunkier one reading “Mrs. Barker.”

The mom of four – who shared three children with ex Scott Disick – wore some silky pjs with black trimmings, and a pair of glittery gold “NYE” glasses for her New Year’s night in.

“A perfect cozy New Year’s Eve in pajamas,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in May 2022 in memorable Italian wedding.

Since sparking their romance, the Poosh founder has seemed to have developed a habit of paying tribute to her husband with symbolic pieces of jewellery, including a beaded necklace spelling out “Travis” in 2021 and Jennifer Fisher pendants with Travis’ initials later that year.