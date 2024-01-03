Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez accused of staging PDA after St. Barts fight

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been accused of staging steamy PDA after an intense argument during their New Year’s vacations at St. Barts.

Earlier, the lovebirds, who rang into the New Year together at St. Barts, were caught in a brief but heated argument while shopping for jewellery.

However, it seemed like the two made up later as Affleck and Lopez were seen sharing an intimate moment during their same trip.



As per a photo obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the Gone Girl star can be seen putting his hands around the singer's neck as the two share a kiss.

Reacting to the latest picture, one fan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “It seems like Ben and Jen have made it a habit to stage PDA moments right after making headlines for public heated arguments.



Earlier, a renowned celebrity psychic, Inbaal Honigman, advised Affleck and Lopez to gear up for major ups and downs as a couple in 2024.



The expert claimed that the couple "will engage in misunderstandings and petty arguments" while analysing their birth chart.

Lopez and Affleck got engaged in the early 2000s before calling it quits a few years later.

The couple ended up rekindling their romance in 2021 and secretly got married the following year.