Kanye West sends shockwaves with bold photos of wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori are no strangers to wild fashion, her most recent ensemble could be the most audacious yet.

The contentious 46-year-old rapper posted several intimate photos of his 28-year-old wife on Instagram. The former architect appeared in one photo sporting nothing on her hips but a skimpy g-string thong. She wore it with a pink, fluffy fur tube top that barely covered her breast, leaving little room for interpretation.

In another photo, Bianca is wearing a different black gown that barely covers her chest and is seen looking serious while Ye takes her picture. She accessorized the skimpy ensemble with a leather trench coat and black knee-high boots.

In the third and, thus far, last picture, Bianca was wearing the same attire—she was just missing her coat—while looking down at the ground.

A body language specialist claims that Ye is displaying his "power" in the relationship in these extreme pictures.

Judi James told Mirror: "While Kanye was trailing his beautiful new bride through the streets of Florence clad only in a flesh-coloured body suit and a cushion or a cuddly toy clamped to her chest, the hope was that this publicity stunt was some kind of shared joke between the couple and that once indoors they would be climbing into comfy onesies and chuckling together over a pot of tea. But these new photos seem to try to suggest that what goes on inside their hotel room is even more extreme than those scenes in the streets."

The specialist further added: "Kanye might be showing us his wife looking blankly unhappy as she stands encased in a random-looking set of strips of fabric and fur but it’s his own body language that creates the real impact here."