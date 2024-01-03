Travis Barker gets new ‘heavenly’ tattoo

Travis Barker adds to collection of Tattoos

Travis Barker never seems to have enough tattoos.



The 48-year-old drummer for Blink-182 has numerous tattoos, including one near his right ear that depicts an angel or cherub clutching a cross.

Chuey Quintanar, a tattoo artist, inked Travis and provided a few photos from the tattooing process.

The drummer, who recently brought baby Rocky into the world with wife Kourtney Kardashian, posted a picture of the tattoo on Instagram stories, showing Chuey capturing a picture of the freshly applied ink.

The ideal location for his new ink was the area on his head where there appeared to be clouds due to fading ink.

Chuey wrote in the caption, “Ending the year by tattooing my bro @travisbarker !! Happy New Year everybody ! And now dinner with the fam, wifey @quintanarvioleta made her famous birria. Thank you for all the love and support to my friends, family and all who got tatted by me, much love, respect and blessings. Looking forward to what 2024 has to bring. Blessed. @creationsbyiitzel.”

"Bra, how does he even have any room left for ink?" one fan wrote in response to a concern about how Travis could possibly have room for more tattoos.

In an interview with GQ in 2016, Travis disclosed that about seventy percent of his body is covered in tattoos.

The drummer added that he had to receive skin grafts after his 2008 plane crash, which resulted in some of those tattoos being "lost."

He made the decision to acquire more tattoos in memory of his buddies who died in the plane disaster when he recovered.