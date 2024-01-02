A look into George Michael's death: What went wrong

George Michael’s cause of death was revealed after the singer passed away on December 25, 2016.

According to the coroner’s report, he died of dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver.

The condition includes the left ventricle not being able to pump blood to the body.

Myocarditis is described as inflammation of the heart, ultimately leading to heart failure.

According to the Oxfordshire coroner’s statement, the final post-mortem report has been received: "Enquires into the death of George Michael have been concluded and the final post-mortem report received.:

"As there is a confirmed natural cause of death, Dilated Cardiomyopathy with Myocarditis and Fatty Liver, the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further inquiries. No further updates will be provided and the family requests the media and public respect their privacy."

The artist was inducted at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame but in the midst of his massive achievement, he passed away, causing shockwaves among the rock community.

His musical career took off from his phenomenal track Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go, which topped the list in the 1980s’.