Blake Lively shares rare glimpse of her luxurious bedroom

Blake Lively delights fans with a unique glance into her and husband Ryan Reynolds' opulent mansion.

The attractive Hollywood beauty tweeted a flashback snapshot of herself in the shimmering gold gown she wore to attend a Michael Kors fashion show in New York City back in September. The photo showed details of her hallway and bedroom.

Blake, 36, posed next to the unmade bed in their rustic-looking home, which had exposed rafters and bare wood inside. Along with the couple's four children—James, 8, Inez, 6, Betty, 3, and their unnamed nine-month-old baby—the Gossip Girl star also resides in the same home.

There's a big bathtub in the bathroom behind Blake, and a long corridor extends into the property beside it. Which of the couple's houses she was in is unknown.

In addition to their larger house in Pound Ridge, New York, which they reportedly paid $5 million for in 2012, the pair has an apartment in Manhattan. Blake celebrated the end of 2023 by posting on Instagram her favorite moments from the previous year, just like many others did.

The picture was part of a carousel of pictures taken at Disneyland in Paris with her and her family. "2023 Highlights: pumping [breast milk] at @disneylandparis," she wrote as the caption for the photo, adding an emoji of a milk glass.

Blake took a selfie in front of the park's castle wearing a blue baseball hat with a black Mickey ears headband, brown-rimmed sunglasses, a yellow shirt, and pink lipstick. In the next photos, she posed with the rats Emile and Remy from the movie Ratatouille, with her hands outstretched towards someone out of view.