Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean officially ends marriage with wife Rochelle after 12 years

AJ McLean and his wife Rochelle have decided to go officially part ways as they announced divorce, a year after separation.

The Backstreet Boys member, who was married for 12 years, with one year of separation, made the announcement on social media.

“As you all know we have been separated for over a year now,” he shared the joint statement captioned with a crying emoji. “While we have hoped for reconciliation we have decided to officially end our marriage. It is with deep love and respect that we have made this decision.”

“Our focus now is moving forward in the healthiest way possible with friendship and co-parenting our girls at the forefront of this next chapter,” the statement continued. “We appreciate your kindness, respect, and privacy at this time.”

AJ, 45 and Rochelle, 41, shared the news of their separation in March 2023 with the pair hoping to reunite in the future.

At the time, the couple, who recently attended a screening of Trolls: Band Together with their daughters, said that they were taking time apart to work on themselves with hope to “come back together and continue to nurture [their] love for one another and [their] family.”

The two married in December 2011 in Los Angeles. They had met three years earlier while she was waitressing at a restaurant. They are parents to daughters Elliott, 10, and Lyric, 6.