Jeremy Renner reveals ‘reason number one’ for recovery from snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner dishes out major reason for recovery from snowplow accident: Photo

Jeremy Renner has recently dished out his major reason for his recovery after his near-fatal snowplow accident on January 1, 2023.



Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Marvel actor posted a black-and-white photo of him and his 10-year-old daughter Ava, hugging each other, and penned a heartfelt note.

“I asked her to wait for me when I first saw her January 14 as I arrived home,” began Jeremy.

The Avengers actor said, “As I got better, she got better, less afraid. There is simply no better motivator to recover than to heal your family and friends.”

“With gratitude always, thank you all for your love and support this last full year,” he continued.

The Bourne Legacy actor added, “I needed every ounce of goodwill and prayer.”

In the same post, Jeremy shared newly released single, Wait, as he announced that his Love and Titanium EP is all set to drop on January 19.

Earlier, Jeremy appeared on CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast on Sunday to discuss about his road to recovery over the last year.

When asked by Anderson Cooper what got him through his “unbelievable battle,” to this, the actor responded, “I'm just so blessed that I have so many things to live for.”

“I have a giant family, I have a 10-year-old daughter, [and] I would've disappointed and really messed up a lot of people's lives if I would've passed, and so there's a lot for me to get better for,” he remarked.