Dave Chappelle cuts stand up show halfway after spotting fan with phone

Dave Chappelle storms out midway after spotting fan with a phone

Dave Chappelle walked out of the show early after spotting an audience member violating his no-phone policy on Wednesday, December, 31.

The controversial comedian performed at Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino when he first noticed the fan pulling out a phone.

According to a reliable outlet, Chappelle got furious and scolded the fan for breaking his no-phone rule. The comedian stormed out early, leaving the fans awestruck.

The instructions clarified that all electronic devices are to be placed in lockers before show and handed back as soon as the show ends.

The venue is a huge area with the seating capacity of 7000. The website clearly states that events are “device and electronics free, per the artist’s request.”

Given that the show costs about $100 per ticket, fans were forced to take off early without enjoying the whole show.

Chappelle has been privy to uncertainties due to past events, including that one-time in 2013, when the comedic genius took off from The Comedy and Curiosity Festival in Hartford, Connecticut due to hecklers.

Moreover, the comedian, who is known for his wit and undeniable humor, was attacked on stage in May last year.

The incident took place at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, however, he continued the performance unharmed.