Phoebe Dynevor, Logan Lerman's upcoming romcom dubbed 'best of the century'

Phoebe Dynevor, Logan Lerman's upcoming romcom dubbed 'best of the 21st century'

Director Chad Hartigan opened up about his upcoming romantic comedy titled The Threesome, starring Phoebe Dynevor and Logan Lerman.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 30, the Irish-American filmmaker recounted the last time he was on a film set while working on Little Fish nearly five years ago.

Hartigan took a break from directing due to COVID-19 pandemic and stayed under the radar to spend some time off with his partner, with whom he welcomed two kids around the same time.

“While I was happy to sit out the pandemic and take time off to have two kids, I am even happier to be getting back to work at the top of January,” read the caption alongside a photo of Hartigan on a set.

He went on to herald the film as the “best romantic comedy of the 21st century with the coolest cast.”

“I am too f****** excited so get ready to be annoyed with set photos,” concluded Hartigan.

The Threesome revolves around Lerman’s character as a young man who participates in an unexpected threesome to hit it up with his longtime crush.

“He thinks it’s his ultimate dream come true, but when the fantasy ends, all three are left with surprising and life-changing consequences forcing them to take responsibility for their actions,” the synopsis read, according to Deadline.