Blake Lively gives rare insight into her NYFW look in 2023 roundup

Blake Lively gives rare insight into NYC Fashion look in 2023 roundup

Blake Lively gave a rare insight into her iconic golden jumpsuit look, which she donned at this year's New York Fashion Week.

The Gossip Girl actress shared a few memorable moments from the fashion event in her 2023 roundup on Instagram.

Blake wore a beautiful Michael Kors skin-tight gold sequined bell bottom jumpsuit, which turned out to be her most glamorous look of 2023.

The actress completed her look with stunning earnings and some statement rings.

Alongside the series of photos from the star-studded fashion show, Blake also revealed that she styled her outfit just after having her fourth baby.

She wrote, "2023 Memories: Only @michaelkors could get me to squeeze into gold sequins way too soon after having a baby."



While referring to her first picture in which she can be seen posing in her wooden-themed house, Blake said, "(and yes I low key moonlight as an interior designer but please don’t tell bc I definitely don’t want the world to know that I have a hidden talent which I require external validation on)"

As the actress dropped her unseen photos on the photo and video sharing application, several fans poured love in the comments section for the mother-of-four.

One fan wrote, "So beautiful. How do you look this good after four kids? I look like I ate mine."

"I don't know a single person that doesn't have a crush on Blake Lively," another fan chimed in.