Hilary Duff urged to shop as baby bump outgrows ‘vintage’ jeans

Hilary Duff, soon to become a mother, needs to shop

Hilary Duff’s days of becoming a mother a coming very soon, as the star’s baby bump is outgrowing her clothes.



The 36-year-old soon-to-be mother of four announced on Friday on her Instagram Story that, mostly due to her expanding baby bump, her vintage jeans are no longer fitting her.

The former Disney Channel star smiled for a mirror photo while wearing a brown turtleneck and slacks that weren't quite buttoned up.

"These perfect vintage Levi's carried me through this pregnancy for as long as they could!" she captioned alongside the snap. "I need to come for a visit!"

Hilary Duff/Instagram

The “visit” is related to the vintage denim store in Los Angeles that she mentioned in her Story.

Duff revealed her pregnancy to the public earlier this month.

She shared the holiday card from her blended family to share the good news. She continued, saying she had "been trying to hide this thing [her baby bump] for a minute."

While Duff has her first kid, an 11-year-old son named Luca, with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie, she also shares two daughters, Banks, 5, and Mae, 2, with her husband, Matthew Koma.