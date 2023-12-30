Zac Brown, wife Kelly Yazdi divorcing after four months of marriage

Country star Zac Brown and wife Kelly Yazdi re calling it quits after mere four months of marriage.

The Zac Brown Band lead singer, 45, and Yazdi, 32, issued a statement on Friday announcing their divorce.

“We are in the process of divorce,” they told TMZ, insisting that their “mutual respect for one another remains.”

The statement continued, “We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together. As we navigate this personal matter, we simply request privacy during this time.”

The pair had tied the knot in Georgia, Brown’s home state, in late August. While the two were quite quiet about their wedding, the Yazdi did add “Brown” to her social media handle, which has since been removed.

The exes, who reportedly got engaged last year while vacationing in Hawaii, are currently not following each other as well.

While it’s unclear how long the duo dated and exactly when they got engage, Yazdi was seen wearing a diamond ring wedding finger in July 2022 while she was on tour with the band.

Yazdi is reportedly an events producer, SAG-AFTRA actress, stuntwoman and professional model. Her acting credits include Hawaii Five-0, The Beautiful Ones and The Martial Arts Kid, among others.