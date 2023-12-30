Katie Price sings A Whole New World in pantomime as she revives iconic duet

It's worth noting that Katie Price and Peter Andre famously covered the track in December 2006

This week, Katie Price brought delight to her fans as she sang A Whole New World while performing in the Sleeping Beauty pantomime.

The 45-year-old former glamour model is currently performing at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, earning £60,000 for her role.

Despite facing harsh criticism for her performances and acknowledging mistakes in her initial week of shows, Katie received praise from fans on Thursday. A pantomime attendee shared a clip of Katie singing the iconic 1992 song from Aladdin on TikTok.

They performed the song together live several times including at the BBC's Children In Need appeal in 2005.