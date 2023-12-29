Adrien Brody’s romance with Harvey Weinstein’s ex-wife Georgina Chapman in full swing

Adrien Brody a supportive partner to Georgina Chapman: Source

Adrien Brody’s romance with Georgina Chapman in full swing two years after she finalised her divorce from former husband Harvey Weinstein.



Brody and Chapman reportedly made their first public appearance back in June 2021 at the Tribeca Festival, and their relationship is still going strong, as per insider.

A source told US Weekly, “Adrien is the most supportive partner to Georgina.”

“He’s never judged her for past relationships and is always empathetic and caring,” revealed an insider.

A source mentioned that Adrien “is such a positive light” on Chapman and even “amazing” with her kids.

Chapman, who announced her split from Weinstein in 2017 after sexual assault allegations, said in a statement, “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband.”

“Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time,” stated Chapman.

After the divorce was finalised in July 2021, Weinstein’s publicist spilled to US in a statement at the time, “Harvey’s only thoughts are happiness for his family and the hope that his children are always cared for and happy.”

“Harvey loves them and hopes that they know it and that one day soon, he can be closer to them,” remarked his publicist.