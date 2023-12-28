King Charles to 'abdicate after peace deal' between Prince William, Harry

King Charles wants Prince Harry to return to the royal fold in his life

King Charles III, who has forgiven Sarah Ferguson and also allowed his younger brother Prince Andrew to join the royal family during Christmas walk, has seemingly made up his mind to give another chance to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return to the royal fold.

The 75-year-old monarch, according to an insider, will forgive the Duke and Duchess of Sussex before handing over the reign to his eldest son Prince William, who's heir apparent to the throne.

"The monarch wants to bring Harry back to the family," the source has claimed.

They added: "The King is trying his best to bring the entire family on the same page during his reign.

"If he succeeds in his mission to make peace between Harry and William he will soon abdicate."

On the other hand, a royal expert has claimed that there could even be a way back into royal life for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, adding that the couple would have to say sorry to bury the hatchet with the royal family.

Richard Eden, in the latest edition of his Palace Confidential newsletter, wrote: "The King’s embrace of the Duke and Duchess of York shows that there is a way back for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"The fact that Andrew was also with the working royals, for the second year running, shows that the King is determined to be a forgiving monarch."



The expert added: "As all Christians know, before forgiveness there needs to be repentance."

However he believes that there's no sign that Harry and Meghan "are prepared to apologise to those they have betrayed with their insults and indiscretions."