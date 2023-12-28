Meet King Charles 'very dear friend' Sophie Winkleman

Sophie Winkleman opens up on her close bond with King Charles

Sophie Winkleman, who married Lord Frederick Windsor, is a "very dear friend" of King Charles and other members of the royal family.

She opened up on her close bond with the monarch and the royal family as she graced the cover of Tatler's February 2024 issue.

Sophie, known for her roles in Two and a Half Men and Wonka, shared that she's "really good friends with all of them."



The 43-year-old, who's also an actress, praise the royals in her own words, saying: "They’re really fun, clever, kind people."

She shared a bit about her special relationship with the monarch, saying "the King is a very dear friend. I spend a bit of time with him."

She also gushed over the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall, Princess Anne, Sarah Ferguson and Sarah Chatto.

Sophie, who along with her husband Lord Frederick and their two daughters recently attended Princess Kate's Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey, also spoke of the Prince and Princess of Wales, saying she does "love" the couple.

She added: "They're so busy and don't live in London, so I don't see them much."