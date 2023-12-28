Danny Masterson unrecognisable in first mugshot as he is taken to prison for rape

Danny Masterson is looking a little rough as he is transferred to prison.
Masterson, 47, was almost unrecognisabe in his first mugshot ever since he was convicted of rape and sentenced to prison.
The photograph, obtained by Page Six, showed the That ‘70s Show star in an orange jumpsuit, wearing an emotionless, deadpan expression on his pale face.
Masterson’s usually-groomed face now had a scruffy and overgrown beard while his signature curly locks, once meticulously styled, were tangled and unkempt.
The photograph was released by the Los Angeles Country Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on Wednesday after the disgraced actor was admitted to North Kern State Prison in Delano, California.
Previously, Masterson was being held in a Los Angeles jail, where he had been incarcerated since his conviction in September on two charges of rape involving force, violence, or fear of bodily injury.
Though high profile friends of the convicted rapist attempted to lessen his sentencing by writing character references for his trial – including former co-stars Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis – Masterson was ultimately sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.
Meanwhile, Masterson’s wife Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage, raising their 9-year-old daughter Fianna alone.
