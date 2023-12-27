Victoria Beckham grooming daughter Harper to ‘boost family fortune’

Victoria is now focusing attention on Harper considering her as a potential influencer

Victoria Beckham is reportedly grooming her youngest child, Harper Seven, to become the new face of the family, hoping that she can contribute to boosting the family's fortune.

The 49-year-old Spice Girl and her husband, David, 48, who are already proud parents to three sons—24-year-old Brooklyn, 21-year-old Romeo, and 18-year-old Cruz—are now focusing attention on 12-year-old Harper Seven, considering her as a potential influencer.

There are purported plans for Harper to launch an Instagram page, and Victoria is reportedly ready to guide her daughter to create the best possible social media content.

While Harper has been somewhat shielded from the public eye, there are intentions to involve her more in the family's ventures. Additionally, there are discussions about Victoria and Harper collaborating on a makeup line.

Although the Beckhams have been protective of Harper, they have also occasionally showcased her at major events, such as her regular attendance at her mother's fashion week shows, where she supports Victoria alongside her father and siblings.

A source told Heat: “Harper is excited to finally allowed to be on social media, but Victoria is obviously very protective of her and wants to take it slowly. Her Instagram debut won’t be any huge push and will be very tightly controlled, but Vic has been moulding her into a mini-me fashionista since she was very young.”



The publication also claims Victoria and Harper are “working on a project together” for Victoria Beckham Beauty - with the aim of cracking the "tween and teen luxury market” by unleashing products marketed to younger women and girls.

Fans will be able to see more of Harper’s life once the social media account is activated unlike never before.

She was also on the red carpet for the launch of her parents’ mediocre Netflix documentary series - which was slammed by TV fans as 'unfiltered exclusive access marketing guff’.