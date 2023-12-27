Kristen Bell reveals what Christmas morning looked like for a mom: Watch

Kristen Bell reveals her Christmas morning: Watch

Kristen Bell has recently spilled the tea about Christmas morning on social media.



Taking to Instagram this week, the mother-of-two posted a video where Bell showed what Christmas morning looked like for a mum.

In the clip, the Bad Moms actress could be seen opening the refrigerator door and grabbing Red Bull to drink it.

After taking a long sip, she put the drink back in the fridge.

“To all my moms on Christmas morning – I see you,” said the 43-year-old.

Bell, who shares two daughters with husband Dax Shepard, stated, “The fatigue is REAL. Do what you need to do with no regrets.”

Speaking on SXSW panel in Austin, Texas, the Veronica Mars star and Shepard addressed parenting, with the Armchair Expert host, saying, “Nothing compares to being a dad.”

“It is the greatest thing that has ever happened to me,” continued the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actress.

Shepard mentioned, “When I have failures in life, I get to come home and still be dad. It is the most transformative experience. You can feel it's why you are here.”

Bell shared at the Austin Convention Centre it “was so awesome being pregnant,” and opened up about the joy that comes with getting to “see her girls play together”.

“Parenting is really hard in those first few months of being isolated — you need this community. We are all in this together. It's all ok, we are here for you. This is your village,” she added.