Wednesday December 27, 2023
Jonnie Irwin shares ‘fresh faced’ snap amid terminal cancer treatment

Jonnie and Jessica got married in September 2016

By Christina Harrold
December 27, 2023
Jonnie and Jessica, are parents to Rex and  twins Rafa and Cormac
On Boxing Day, property guru Jonnie Irwin moved his fans with a festive update, continuing to defy the odds after his terminal cancer diagnosis.

Last year, the 50-year-old revealed he was uncertain about his remaining time following a lung cancer diagnosis in August 2020, which later spread to his brain.

In a conversation with his wife Jessica Holmes, Jonnie shared that he was striving to maintain a positive outlook, setting 'little markers' for things he wishes to be present for.

Jonnie and Jessica, 40, got married in September 2016, and are parents to Rex, three, and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac. 

Taking to Instagram on Boxing Day, Jonnie - who is currently receiving palliative care - shared a snap of himself enjoying a pint of Guinness in a local pub. 

The dad-of-three captioned the shot: "It’s been a while since I waited outside for the pub to open but freshly lit fires and a pint were a welcome distraction on the short walk to Christmas lunch. Hope you all had lovely days and enjoying Boxing Day as it should be. #christmas #christmasdaypint."

"Gosh, you're looking great, fella," one of the star's followers commented underneath Jonnie's latest picture update, with another adding: "Jonnie, you're looking wonderful! I wish you every good thing that you deserve in the weeks, months, year ahead. Cheers!" 

A third penned: "You're looking great !! Cheers to you and hope you have a wonderful New Year."