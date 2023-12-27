Prince Harry roasted over damage control remarks for royal family

file footage

Prince Harry was brutally mocked by a stand-up comedian over his remarks about the Royal Family practicing “unconscious bias” against his wife Meghan Markle and kids.



Musician and comedian Ami Kozak mimicked the Duke of Sussex on the request of an audience member during one of his stand-up shows.

In a clip posted on X, formerly Twitter, the attendee asked Kozak, cosplaying Harry, “Is there too much white in the American Flag?”

“Absolutely,” affirmed the comic in a British accent, bizarrely akin to that of the former royal.

“I think the stripes should be black,” Kozak quipped. “The fact that you even noticed the white shows an unconscious bias,” prompting a laughter from the audience.

“Are you from Britain?” he asked the requester, to which he simply answered: “Yes.”

“Yes, so you know what happened to me and my family,” the musician said, referring to the duke’s ongoing rift with the Royal Family.

Branding him and Meghan “refugees” in a reference to their relocation in the US, ‘Harry’ touched upon the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, saying, “I know that terrorism is bad but you know what’s worse? Unconscious bias.”

The term garnered traction among Britons after Harry defended Meghan against tabloids’ claims that she accused the Royal Family of racism.

The narrative gained momentum after the former actress revealed in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 that a few royal members raised concerns over their son Prince Archie’s skin color before his birth.

Speaking to ITV’s Tom Bradby, the Spare author argued at the time, “Did Meghan ever mention ‘they’re racists’?” adding, “The difference between racism and unconscious bias… the two things are different.”