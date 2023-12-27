‘Parasite’ actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead amid his drug abuse case

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun was discovered dead in his car on Thursday, December 27. He was 48.

The news comes a day after Sun-kyun, known for his role in Parasite, was under investigation for drug abuse.

According to Soompi, Seoul Seongbuk Police Station reported that found “an unconscious man inside a parked car in Seoul’s Waryong Park. They had gone to the site after receiving an emergency call from a woman who said her husband had left the house after writing what appeared to be a suicide note.”

The Police also shared that they found evidence of lit charcoal briquettes inside Sun-kyun's car, further suggesting that this may have been a case of suicide.

In October, the actor was accused of illegal drug use and was under investigation since. Following the drug case, the actor was subjected to public scrutiny which led him withdraw from many projects he was working on.

Earlier this week, Sun-kyun exited the production of latest drama, No Way Out, after his involvement in the investigation.

Before his death, the actor had appeared for three questionings by the police over his alleged drug use.

During the questioning, Sun-kyun made a statement that he accidently took the drugs.

“I inhaled using a straw through my nose but thought it was a sleeping pill. I didn’t know it was a drug.”

