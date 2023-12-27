Mariah Carey’s ex Bryan Tanaka confirms their split after seven years: Pic

Bryan Tanaka breaks his silence on split with Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey’s former boyfriend Bryan Tanaka has recently confirmed his split with the singer after seven years of dating on social media.



Taking to Instagram on December 26, the dancer penned a lengthy note about his breakup with Mariah, saying that the decision was “mutual”.

“With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together,” he began.

Bryan wrote, “Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared.”

“The memories we’ve created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever,” said the 40-year-old.

Gushing over Mariah, Bryan stated, “Mariah’s dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft have inspired us during our shared journey. I want to express my love and appreciation for Mariah and her incredible children, whose warmth and kindness have enriched my life in ways words cannot capture.”

“During this sensitive time, I kindly ask for your understanding, privacy and respect. The outpouring of love and support from fans has been a beacon of strength, and I am extremely grateful for the encouragement that continues to uplift me,” he mentioned.

In the end, Bryan added, “I eagerly anticipate continuing my journey, knowing my passion for inspiration, dance and the creative arts will resonate in the unfolding chapters.”



Following his post, followers shared their mixed reactions to the news with one user remarked, “My heart trembled Wishing you both the Best on your journey and your kind words expressed shows just what a jewel.”

Another said, “Oh no, take care @bryantanaka, I wish only love for you.”

“I am so crushed about this,” added a third user.