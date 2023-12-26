King Charles breaks tradition with Prince Louis, video goes viral

King Charles broke a royal tradition with his grandchild Prince Louis in a new documentary aired on Tuesday.
The monarch, who stepped out with his grandchildren and the Royal Family on Christmas Day, is seen hugging and kissing Prince Louis in a new BBC documentary.
The adorable moment of "affectionate" King Charles has gone viral.
The video comes after the Prince and Princess of Wales walked hand in hand with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis from Sandringham house on their way to St Mary Magdalene Church.
The new video seems to be a fresh snub to Prince Harry, who accused the King in Spare: "The older generation maintained a nearly zero-tolerance prohibition on all physical contact. No hugs, no kisses, no pats. Now and then, maybe a light touching of cheeks - on special occasions.
"No matter how much you might love someone, you could never cross that chasm between, say, monarch and child. Or Heir and Spare."
King Charles did not mention either his son Harry or under-fire brother Prince Andrew in his Christmas Day address.
Affectionate King Charles is seen rejecting Harry's claims with his sweet gestures to his loved ones
