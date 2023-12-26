John Travolta takes off to mountains with his kids for Christmas

John Travolta celebrates Christmas skiing with family

John Travolta celebrated Christmas on the ski slopes with his children; Ella Bleu and Benjamin on Monday, December. 25.

The Grease star and his kids posed for a photo on Instagram. The trio decked out in bomber jackets, gloves, and beanies.

The star captioned the picture as: “Merry Christmas to everyone, we love you!!”



Travolta’s children, Ben and Ella are from his marriage to Kelly Preston, who died of breast cancer in July 2020 at the age of 57.

Ella Travolta was born to the couple in April 2000, followed by Benjamin’s birth in 2010.

John’s late son, Jett Travolta was born in 1992 shortly after the couple got married; he died after having a seizure at their family vacation home in the Bahamas in 2009. Jett was 16.

Travolta previously hyped up his short film, The Shepherd that came out earlier this month.

The film revolves around a young RAF pilot’s journey.

The Staying Alive actor took to his Instagram to post the trailer, hinting at this year’s Christmas present for his fans.

“Christmas Eve, 1957: a young RAF pilot’s journey home takes a dramatic turn when a mysterious airman appears. #TheShepherd, starring Ben Radcliffe and Academy Award® nominee John Travolta, is now streaming on @disneyplus,” read the caption.