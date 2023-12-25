Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky reunite in Aspen amid estrangement

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky hit the ski slopes together for holidays, while their estrangement still goes on.
In a video released by TMZ on Saturday, December 23, Richards, 54, and Umansky, 53, were seen returning to Aspen, Colorado, while strolling about with family members.
The three daughters of the divorcing couple are Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. (Farrah, the 35-year-old daughter of Richards and her ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie, also has Umansky as a stepfather.)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills actress wore a black and white floral hat, black trousers and a grey and white camouflage jacket. For his part, Umansky looked great in all-green.
The realtor posted a photo of himself in Aspen earlier this week with YouTuber Lele Pons and singer Anitta on his Instagram.
“Some fun shenanigans about to occur. You’ll have to go to their gram to see what they are up to,” he wrote on his Instagram Story, then adding in the clip, “OK, so I’ve been officially asked to be the videographer for these two girls’ shenanigans.”
In a another post, Anitta, 30, and Pons, 27, held up champagne bottles and posed in their towels alongside Umansky, 27, who grinned for the camera. (Pons and Umansky participated in Dancing With the Stars season 32 as competitors.)
He was also spotted spending quality time with influencer Alexandria Wolfe.
