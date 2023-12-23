Kate Middleton takes revenge on Harry and Meghan in secret way

Kate Middleton is reportedly using her public engagements to retaliate to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's attacks on her.

Kate, who has never publicly reacted to any of Meghan and Harry's accusations and claims about her, is retaliating to the couple in her own style.



Royal expert Duncan Larcombe believes Princess Kate is fighting back in her own, albeit silent, way.

Speaking to Best magazine, he said that he thinks she is standing up to them by ‘keeping calm and carrying on’ - and looking picture perfect.

He said: "She sends secret messages to the Sussexes through her outfits. Kate continues to look fantastic and very regal. She knows what she’s doing. She’s fighting back in her own way. The more intact she appears, the more the public seem to side with her.

“The best way that Kate can take revenge on Harry and Meghan is by doing what she’s doing. And by following the mantra of ‘keeping calm and carrying on’, she’s doing what many members of the royal family have done historically.

"And it’s working. The more that the Sussexes have attacked her and the less she’s reacted to it, the more the public have warmed to her. We’ve seen that in the opinion polls - Kate’s at an all-time high when it comes to her popularity."



Kate Middleton, who turns 41 next month, has been at the centre of feud rumours with her sister-in-law Meghan Markle, 42, for years.