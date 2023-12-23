Kim Kardashian Instagram future lands under threat

Kim Kardashian to deal major blow as Instagram future lands under threat

Kim Kardashian could be anticipating a rough start to the year with a threat on her public exposure.

In a recent report from Reuters Breakingviews, it has been alleged the reality star/influencer could be forced to halt her income from her shapewear company, Skims due to prospective policies to be imposed by Instagram.

The unfortunate news comes in the wake of relatively slower growth of the social media firms, prompted by increasing trend of influencers generating value from their side hustles via advertisements on the platform.

It is a lot more frustrating for the Meta owners who do not get any share in the income earned by these influencers, despite their platforms being a sole catalyst for their successful business ventures.

Citing market research outfit Insider Intelligence, the publication explained, “payments made directly to individual online stars have grown more quickly than advertising revenue at Instagram, Facebook, Alphabet-owned (GOOGL.O) YouTube and Snap (SNAP.N).”

The current conundrum leaves for only one options for the platform owners to get a piece from their multi-million-dollar empires, i.e., leverage the reach they offer to influencers by systematically restricting nonreceptive accounts.

And should the influencers, including Kardashian, refuse to cooperate, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, could remind them of who has the upper hand by “kicking them off the platforms that sustain their fame,” insisted the outlet.