Tori Spelling gives insight into first Christmas as single mom: ‘Crushing it!’

Tori Spelling's FIRST single mom Christmas following her split with Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling is laying bare her struggles as a single mother on the heels of holiday season.

The Scary Movie icon candidly spoke about her last minute Christmas shopping spree with their five kids.

She went on a rant about her jam-packed to-do list on her Instagram Stories.

Spelling wrote: “It’s December 22 and I officially bought my first gift for Christmas,” she wrote. “5 Christmas lists to tackle. 3 days to do [it.]”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum also revealed she ”missed the Amazon Prime cut off,” noting she will now have to ”brave the mall alone.”

Together, McDermott and Spelling are parents to sons Liam, Finn, Beau, and daughters Stella and Hattie.

Dean announced his separation from Tori via an emotional post on Instagram in June.

He wrote in a since-deleted post at the time, “It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children,” adding that the estranged pair will co-parent their kids.

The Chopped Canada host later admitted that he shared split announcement post after getting into an ugly “drunk and angry” argument with his wife, which also led to his suicide attempt.

The actor shortly entered rehab after the incident and is sober now, according to the Daily Mail.