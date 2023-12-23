Julie Andrews reflects on her friendship with Mary Poppins co-star Dick Van Dyke

Julie Andrews opens up about her friendship with Dick Van Dyke

Julie Andrews had recently reflected on her friendship with Mary Poppins costar Dick Van Dyke.



Speaking to PEOPLE, the Princess Diaries actress shared some memorable moments she had with Dyke as a part of Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic, a special that aired on December 21 to honour his birthday.

“I’d never made a movie before, and I'd given birth to my lovely daughter Emma nearly six weeks earlier, and I quickly realised that I had better pull my socks up and get in shape,” she recalled.

Andrews revealed, “I found it pretty daunting, I can tell you.”

However, Oscar winner shared that her worries lessened because “Dick could not have been kinder, more genuinely sweet and helpful. I like to think that we did bond instantly”.

Recounting how the now 98-year-old made her laugh between the takes, Andrews mentioned, “It was so delightful to watch him imitating the animated penguins or attempting to ride the pony from the carousel. Becoming a magical chimney sweep.”

“Actually, it was a very happy film for, I think, the entire company,” she remarked.

Meanwhile, Andrews added that she felt “lucky” to have Van Dyke as her costar for her “first venture in Hollywood”.