'General Hospital' set to honor late Jacklyn Zeman with tear-jerking episodes

'General Hospital' set to honor late Jacklyn Zeman with emotional episodes

General Hospital is gearing up to pay a tribute to the late Jacklyn Zeman in emotional episodes set to premiere next year.

The regular and guest stars of the show will come together in the town of Port Charles to pay homage to Zeman’s character Bobbie Spencer on episodes premiering the week of Jan. 10.

Zeman, who debuted Bobbie on the ABC soap in 1977, passed away in May following cancer diagnosis.

Kristen Storms, Genie Franciss, Rebecca Herbst, Laura Wright and other will also make cameo appearance to honor the character.

Speaking to People, Wright gushed over the sentimental environment on the set of the memorial. “When we shot the memorial, the entire cast was there. And it wasn't just for Bobbie; it was for Jackie as well,” she shared.

“I mean, walking on set and seeing her photo, seeing all the pamphlets of like when you come to a memorial or a celebration of life, the pamphlet speaking about the individual and who is going to speak, it was bittersweet,” she continued.

“It was about Jackie and everyone was so present. … It was like we as a cast got to really say goodbye,” the actress added.

The Emmy winning show airs weekdays on ABC.