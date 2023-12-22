Nick Carter slams Melissa Schuman, demands lawsuit to be dismissed in California

Nick Carter blames Melissa Schuman of playing legal battles

Nick Carter has recently slammed singer Melissa Schuman as he demanded lawsuit to be dismissed in California.



In the court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Backstreet Boys singer asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to terminate the case, which was filed by Melissa earlier in April.

In her complaint, Melissa, who was a member of the girl group Dream, blamed Nick of sexual assault and revealed that the incident occurred in 2002 at Nick’s apartment in California.

Melissa, who was 18 at the time, shared that the boy band member took her virginity despite her objections.

In 2017, Melissa filed a police report against Nick however, the District Attorney rejected to press charges.

Meanwhile, Nick declined all allegations.

Prior to Melissa, Shannon Ruth also sued Nick over an alleged assault in 2001. The case was filed in Nevada court.

Nick’s lawyer said about Shannon’s lawsuit, “This claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue.”

Therefore, in February 2023, Nick counter-sued Shannon and Melissa, and Melissa’s father Jerome for $2.3 million in Nevada court.

For now, Nick asked a Los Angeles judge to sack Melissa’s claims in California and compelled her to fight the case entirely in Nevada.

Moreover, Nick disclosed Melissa only filed her California case after a Nevada judge denied a motion brought by Shannon to dismiss Nick’s counterclaim.

“Rather than file her lawsuit against Carter in Nevada, she opted to file in California, a state where none of the parties or important witnesses resided,” read his motion.

“Schuman was/is clearly forum shopping by filing this action in California in order to either attain a more favoruable result or inconvenience Carter.”