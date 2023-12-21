Herman Rush, TV producer, passes away at 94

Herman Rush, a former president of Columbia Pictures Television and producer of multiple television programmes, passed away. He was ninety-four years old.



Rush's daughter Mandie told The Hollywood Reporter that her father passed away in Los Angeles on December 12 from natural causes.

Rush was raised in a family involved in show business; his uncle Manie Sacks was Frank Sinatra's first manager. Rush was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 1929.

Rush started his career in television in 1951, originally working for Official Film as a salesman before rising to several various managerial roles. Later, in 1957, he bought Flamingo Films, a television syndication company, and transformed it into a significant independent syndication business.

He served as the president of Creative Management Associates' television division for the majority of the 1960s and the first part of the 1970s. Additionally, he was employed by General Artists Corporation, which is currently known as International Creative Management, the precursor organisation of CMA, and he was instrumental in the agency's foray into television packaging.

He was in charge of getting several shows on networks, such as The Hollywood Palace, The Jackie Gleason Show, The Kraft Music Hall, and The Perry Como Show.