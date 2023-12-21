'Downton Abbey' gets rare update on highly-anticipated season 7

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes has fueled the ray of hope in fans of the series in the wake of its highly-anticipated comeback.

The historical romance drama wrapped up its sixth season in 2015, followed by two films set in the same universe.

Despite the amount of time that has passed since the premiere of the last season, fans have continued to hold out hope for a potential miracle for its return.

According to the Sun, Fellowes decided against giving a firm response on the fate of the show.

He shared in a conversation with host on TalkRadio, “I have said goodbye to Downton so many times, and I have written the last scene about six or seven times."

“Now I’ve got out of the habit of making permanent statements whether it's gone.

“It just gives me a lot of pleasure that so many people enjoyed it, so to feel that you created a show that cheers people up and they had a good time with it, I love that.”

Downton Abbey initially sparked rumors of production of a seventh season back in May, hinting at the return of the original casts, including Hugh Bonneville, Maggie Smith and Michelle Dockery.

A source told the Daily Mail at the time, ”There is a plan which is in development and there is a lot of excitement about. There is casting taking place, and it would be great if all of the big stars can return.”

”There is huge excitement around this project. It was a Sunday night favourite and got huge viewing figures. There has been very little to compete with it ever since it ended,” they added.