Rachel McAdams explains absence from ‘Mean Girls’ reunion commercial: ‘Not my bag’

Rachel McAdams didn’t think the Mean Girls reunion commercial was all that fetch.
Speaking to Variety Wednesday, the veteran actress, 45, explained her notable absence from the epic 2023 Black Friday Walmart commercial, which brought together the original plastics, Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert.
“I don’t know; I guess I wasn’t that excited about doing a commercial if I’m being totally honest,” she confessed to the outlet.
The Notebook star further revealed that she’s actually “never done commercials” before, so the reunion commercial “just didn’t feel like my bag.”
That being said, McAdams is all for a reunion with her former co-stars, expressing that she actually had no clue that they would be present for the commercial.
“I would, of course, always love to be part of a Mean Girls reunion and hang with my plastics, but yeah, I found that out later,” she said.
However, the About Time actress admitted to Variety that she almost returned for the Mean Girls musical film set to debut in January 2024.
“Tina [Fey] and I sort of dabbled with a few ideas, but it was tough to make it all work in the end,” she said.
