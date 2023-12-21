Drake's emotionally charged 'You Broke My Heart' features Morgan Wallen

Drake drops powerful visuals for 'You Broke My Heart.'

Drake and Morgan Wallen take center stage in the Theo Skudra-directed video for You Broke My Heart, the latest single off Drake's For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition.



The duo shares a toast in a restaurant, celebrating their liberation from toxic relationships with a touch of righteous satisfaction.

As the camera captures the candid moment, Wallen candidly remarks, "I didn't like her.

I think she might have been the wrong girl anyway," prompting a curious response from Drake, "Well, what now?"



Wallen, exuding a sense of relief, fires back with a smirk, "You tell me. I'm kind of glad she's gone."

Despite the challenges, Wallen's career has not only weathered the storm but also ascended to new heights.

His recent album, One Thing at a Time, released in March, soared to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking his second chart-topping album and showcasing his resilience in the face of adversity.

All 36 tracks from the album secured spots on the Hot 100, surpassing Drake's record for the most concurrent songs on the chart set in 2018.



