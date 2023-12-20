Bradley Cooper shares his 30th high school reunion experience in Philadelphia

Bradley Cooper addresses high school reunion experience on Jimmy Fallon show

Bradley Cooper has recently shared his high school reunion experience on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.



“I was early and I put the sign out front,” said the 48-year-old.

Bradley continued. “It said, ‘Germantown Academy’. And then people came and I welcomed them and I put my nametag [on].”

Reflecting on his 30th high-school reunion in Philadelphia, Bradley told Jimmy, “When I was in high school, I used to go by Brad, and now I go by Bradley.”

“I felt like I was some weird imposter, but that is my real name, is Bradley,” stated the Hangover star.

When Jimmy questioned if anyone “freaked out” considering his fame now, Bradley disclosed, “No. It was really — it was awesome.”

“It was just regular. I think it was just like, time had passed, and it was just cool,” he continued.

Bradley added, “There was a guy [at a reunion] before and he was not cool, but he wasn't there.”

This isn't the first time the Maestro actor reconnected with his classmates.

In November 2013, the actor went to the 25-year reunion to mark his 20-year graduation milestone.

A school official spilled to PEOPLE at the time, “Bradley has come back to GA a couple of times to talk to students. He loves seeing his old teachers and enjoys reminiscing with them.”

“When he says he’s going to do something for the school, he does it. He’s a big supporter and proud to be a part of this school. So, it was no surprise that he came to the reunion,” added official.